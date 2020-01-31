



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge convicted a man of driving drunk and killing a woman in the East End.

On Friday, Daquan Thompson was convicted of vehicular homicide while DUI and 13 other charges in connection to a crash that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five.

Police say Thompson’s blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

Fields, a passenger in Thompson’s car, died after the car crossed the center line and hit a sedan along Shady Avenue on Oct. 28, 2017.

Fields was in the front passenger seat and died just moments after impact.

Police believed Thompson was behind the wheel but said he told officers on scene that it was Fields who was driving at the time of the crash.

In order to figure out who was driving, police filed several search warrants in the months following the crash, including running a test on the blood found on the driver seat airbag. Police say the blood matched Thompson’s.

Police also used the data inside the car to learn that Thompson was driving 60 mph and did not brake in the moments leading up to the crash.

Thompson will remain in jail until he is sentenced.