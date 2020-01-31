Comments
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — The FBI raided the now-closed Ellwood City Medical Center.
More than 20 agents spent hours at the hospital on Thursday.
They collected records, payments and financial statements.
The FBI had previously investigated the hospital’s owner, Americore, when it did not pay employees.
The district attorney’s office in Lawrence County is also conducting a criminal investigation.
The hospital closed in early December 2019.
The Health Department closed the emergency room and inpatient services around Thanksgiving following an inspection.
You must log in to post a comment.