GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police say they have made one arrest and issued a second warrant in connection with a robbery at the Sheetz on Harvey Avenue.

According to police, Jerome Garrett is in custody. He is facing robbery charges and other offenses.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect identified as Tywone McClain. He is also facing robbery charges and is known to frequent the New Kensington area.





Police say he is also known to carry firearms.

Investigators say the pair went into the Sheetz around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. One of them told the clerk he had a gun, threatened to use it and then demanded money. The other suspect then took the cash.





They were seen with two other males who police say have been identified, but are not being charged at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information where McClain is to call them at 724-834-3800.