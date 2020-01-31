Filed Under:Hempfield Township, Local TV, Robbery, Walmart


HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDAK) — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local Walmart.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect walked into the customer service section, displayed a gun toward the cashier and left with the money.

Police say the suspect fled into the parking lot toward State Route 30.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gloves.

Call 724-832-3288 with any information, police say.

