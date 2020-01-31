HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDAK) — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local Walmart.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect walked into the customer service section, displayed a gun toward the cashier and left with the money.
Police say the suspect fled into the parking lot toward State Route 30.
Robbery, Walmart, 2200 Greengate Ctr, Hempfield Twp. W/N M Black Hoodie, Blue Jean’s & gloves came into customer service, displayed a handgun towards the cashier and left w/ an unk amount of cash. Fled into the parking lot towards SR 30. Contact Tpr Sobecki, 724 832 3256 pic.twitter.com/iiC2wHKOLi
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 1, 2020
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gloves.
Call 724-832-3288 with any information, police say.
