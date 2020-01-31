



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local businesses say they are feeling the pinch with the Pittsburgh Steelers missing the playoffs for the second season in a row.

The Super Bowl has gotten so big, it’s almost a national holiday.

But don’t tell that to Steelers fans, who miss their team and the profits from a winning season.

In the Strip District, there are few, if any, reminders of the Steelers at some of the outdoor stands.

Vendors have turned their attention to hot and current items like the Penguins and St. Patrick’s Day shirts.

But what would business be like if the Steelers were playing in the Super Bowl?

“You wouldn’t be able to park. This place would be packed, people would be happy. It would be one big party,” vendor Paul Dausch said.

Yinzers owner Jimmy Coen admits a second season with no playoffs is impacting his bottom line.

“When you don’t have a couple of playoffs games for a couple of years, January can be long,” Coen said.

Other businesses are also feeling the pinch from a down season.

“I’ve been down here 20 years. I’ve seen the highs and lows of the Steelers season,” bartender Rhett Schlegel said. “When the Steelers win, we win.”