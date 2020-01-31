



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The suspect in a double Homewood shooting that prompted a gun buyback program is in a local jail tonight.

Darryl Barnett, of Pittsburgh, was arrested Jan. 27 at 7:30 a.m. in Philadelphia.

Barnett is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license in a double fatal shooting back on Nov. 13 on Kelly Street in Homewood.

He was returned by officials to Pittsburgh on Friday and is the Allegheny County Jail.

Witness statements to police say an argument over child custody may have prompted the double shooting that left Kierra Harris and Lavon Sizemore dead.

What began inside of a home on Kelly Street, according to court paperwork, when 29-year-old Sizemore and 26-year-old Harris arrived later spilled into the street.

One of two witnesses told investigators another man and woman arrived outside a short time later and then they heard gunfire.

The witness told authorities the couple that arrived left and Harris was seen staggering and then fell to the ground.

Sizemore was found dead inside a car.

Another eyewitness told police he was watching from the second-story bedroom of a nearby home and saw a group of men and women in a verbal and physical altercation near a black car.

That witness says they saw a black man that was standing near that car fire two shots, and then the man ran down Kelly Street.

A KDKA news tip turned over to police helped lead investigators to Barnett.

Barnett, of Mohler Street in Pittsburgh, fled to Philadelphia.

Holy Cross Episcopal Church, on Kelly Street, sits close to where the shooting happened.

They held a successful gun buyback program in response to the shooting.