PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins and Flyers may be bitter rivals on the ice, but when a member of one of the clubs is diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, all players involved are there in support.
The Pens take on the Flyers Friday at PPG Paints Arena, but before the matchup, multiple Penguins players donned special shirts in support of Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in December.
“You’ve got this, @oskarlindblom #OskarStrong”
You've got this, @oskarlindblom.#OskarStrong pic.twitter.com/pIzsXq8O5f
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2020
Ewing’s Sarcoma is a rare form of bone or soft tissue cancer that is more common in children. Lindblom is 23-years-old.
The NHL has been in support of Lindblom in his fight since his diagnosis on December 13th.
You must log in to post a comment.