PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, the Pirates have signed a veteran pitcher.
Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that the team has come to an agreement on a minor league deal for pitcher Derek Holland.
“Industry source confirms that LHP Derek Holland has signed a minor league contract with the #Pirates. He’ll get an invite to spring training. He can opt out if not on opening-day roster. Holland made 51 relief outings last year for Cubs & Giants: 6.08 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 8.8 K/9”
Industry source confirms that LHP Derek Holland has signed a minor league contract with the #Pirates. He'll get an invite to spring training. He can opt out if not on opening-day roster.
Holland made 51 relief outings last year for Cubs & Giants: 6.08 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 8.8 K/9
— Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 31, 2020
Holland has played 11 years in the MLB, with stints pitching for the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. Holland has a career ERA of 4.54, with an even 78-78 record in 1,375 innings pitched.
“Derek Holland’s splits last season (51 total outings, inlcuding eight starts) … v RHB: .288/.385/.612 — .310 BAbip v LHB: .192/.286/.242 — .237 BAbip”
Derek Holland's splits last season (51 total outings, inlcuding eight starts) …
v RHB: .288/.385/.612 — .310 BAbip
v LHB: .192/.286/.242 — .237 BAbip
— Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) January 31, 2020
The Pirates report to Spring Training in Bradenton, Florida February 10th.
