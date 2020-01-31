



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another gloomy day out there.

Officially, it looks like January will be the cloudiest month in three years, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary monthly data.

It gives a crude 1-10 score based on how much cloud cover there is, with 0 being perfectly clear and 10 being completely cloudy. Our monthly score through the 30th is 256. We will either be a 10 (likely) or a 9 for today (possible), and that would put our overall score at 265 at the lowest.

This would barely edge out 2018 (264), and be just behind the very cloudy back-to-back months of December 2016 (269) and January 2017 (269).

Not only will today be cloudy, but we will also see a rain chance for the afternoon and evening hours. The rain and little snow that we will see will not be much. Drivers should see very little in the way of an impact to roads for today.

The rain and snow chance sticks around through Sunday morning with low chances for precipitation on Saturday and a better chance for snow as a warm front lifts through on Sunday morning.

Sunday will see warmer and actually decent conditions for the afternoon.

There’s a chance temperatures hit the 60-degree mark on Monday, but KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he’s going to hold off on that. He says he’s keeping highs in the upper 50s for now.

