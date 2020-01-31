NORTH APOLLO BOROUGH (KDKA) — A Leechburg man is facing charges after police say he tried to beat up a 14-year-old boy and a police officer after leaving a bar in Armstrong County.

According to Kiski Police, officers were called to the R Bar on 16th Street in North Apollo Borough around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a highly intoxicated man.

Police say they found 50-year-old Michael Altman attempting to assault a 14-year-old boy who was walking on 16th Street. Altman had just left the bar.

When they tried to arrest him, police say Altman elbowed an officer in the face in an attempt to resist arrest.

He was eventually subdued and arrested.

Altman was taken to Armstrong County Jail.

He is charged with assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.