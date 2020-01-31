



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – International Union of Painters and Allied Trades want to boycott PPG, claiming a new digital platform will result in worker exploitation.

The union says PPG Services, which allows businesses to find contractors for painting products, threatens to drive down wages and reduce quality.

They also say the platform has “predatory pricing” and makes it nearly impossible for union workers to be paid fairly.

The web-based platform was launched last fall and PPG says it allows businesses with multiple commercial facilities to connect with professional painters.

Union members rallied Friday in Market Square near PPG Place.

Thank you for the show of support!! #BoycottPPG https://t.co/n7oNpbIIar — James Williams (@Jimmy_iupat) January 31, 2020

Responding in a statement, PPG says that many union and non-union painters have already benefited from PPG Services.

PPG’s statement reads in full: