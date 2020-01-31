



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rubble still sits at the bottom of a hill almost a year after a house crumbled because of a landslide.

Those who live near Semicir Street in the city’s Perry North section are worried the situation is going to get worse.

In February 2019, a landslide caused the road to buckle.

A year before that, the house was condemned and evacuated.

Now almost a year later, the house is still there, falling into Riverview Park.

“It looks like a disaster hit,” resident Denise Hogg said.

Up the street, the narrow road is breaking off, one side is missing and only one car can pass at a time.

Missing street lights where the slide happened aren’t making residents feel any safer.

“Somebody’s going to get killed,” Hogg said.

Hogg and others are worried about the future of their homes.

KDKA’s Pam Surano Reports —



But everyday life has been challenging, including for Hogg’s sister, who needs oxygen deliveries.

“For her driver to come down here, it’s dangerous,” Hogg said. “If he hits that spot, he’s going to roll and there’s going to be an explosion.”

When the slide happened last February, the city was concerned that if a contractor tore down the foundation of the house, the entire hillside could collapse next.

But Semicir Street residents say what’s more dangerous is letting the hillside, road and sidewalks continue to fall away.

The city says a timeline for the work has not been set yet, but the engineering and design work is done.

City council recently approved acquisitions of the properties, which will allow for construction to begin.

The actual timetable for the $1.5 million project has not been set, other than that work will begin as soon as possible. That includes taking down the house that has been condemned and removing the wreckage of the house that collapsed a year ago.