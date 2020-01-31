PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman accused in the kidnapping and murder of a 2-year-old girl is headed to trial.
Sharena Nancy, 25, appeared in a courtroom Friday and was held for court on all charges.
Nancy is facing criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and other related charges in the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson last year.
Police say Nancy allegedly abducted the little girl in August of last year in Penn Hills. Johnson was later found dead on Sept. 3 in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.
The coroner’s report said it was “homicidal violence” that killed Johnson. He also found “small scrapes (and) abrasions’ on both sides of her face.”
An unidentified “yellowish substance” was found in Johnson’s stomach.
RELATED STORIES:
- Funeral Arrangements Announced For Nalani Johnson
- Allegheny, Indiana Co. DAs: Nalani Johnson’s Death Expected To Be Ruled Homicide
- Community And Authorities Searching For Answers In Death Of Nalani Johnson
- Police Look To Build Case Against Woman Accused Of Kidnapping 2-Year-Old Nalani Johnson
- Police Confirm Nalani Johnson Found Dead In Blairsville
- Allegheny Co. Police: Missing Girl’s Father, Kidnapping Suspect Romantically Linked
- Police: Woman Charged With Kidnapping Told Investigators Father Sold Toddler For $10,000
- Amber Alert Issued For Toddler Abducted In Penn Hills
- More Stories About Nalani Johnson
Investigators said Johnson’s father and Nancy were beginning a romantic relationship, and argued just before the girl disappeared.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.