



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman accused in the kidnapping and murder of a 2-year-old girl is headed to trial.

Sharena Nancy, 25, appeared in a courtroom Friday and was held for court on all charges.

Nancy is facing criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping and other related charges in the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson last year.

Police say Nancy allegedly abducted the little girl in August of last year in Penn Hills. Johnson was later found dead on Sept. 3 in Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County.

The coroner’s report said it was “homicidal violence” that killed Johnson. He also found “small scrapes (and) abrasions’ on both sides of her face.”

An unidentified “yellowish substance” was found in Johnson’s stomach.

Investigators said Johnson’s father and Nancy were beginning a romantic relationship, and argued just before the girl disappeared.

