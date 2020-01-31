



ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania state troopers rescued abandoned guinea pigs that were dumped alongside the Bayfront Connector in Erie.

On Twitter, Troop E — which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties — shared a photo of the guinea pig rescue in progress.

Troopers rescue abandoned guinea pigs! Troopers on patrol noticed something strange alongside the Bayftont Connector and quickly collected the pets in distress. 5 guinea pigs were dropped off along the roadside, 2 did not survive. The Anna Shelter is caring for the others. pic.twitter.com/Gz2sl7eVSa — Troopers Cindy Schick & Michelle McGee (@PSPTroopEPIO) January 31, 2020

According to the post, troopers on patrol noticed something strange along the Bayside Connector. The shelter that took in the guinea pigs say the troopers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard a squeaking sound.

They jumped into action, quickly finding the abandoned guinea pigs and scooping them up.

There were five in total, police say, but sadly two did not survive.

The ANNA Shelter is now caring for the rest of the little guys.

The shelter also posted about the rescue on Facebook.

“Everyone at the barracks gave these cold, scared little pigs lots of loving and some of their lunch until we got there to pick them up,” the post reads. “Once here they were set up in a nice warm cage where they couldn’t wait to eat up!”

The “piggies” are now available for adoption, the shelter goes on to say before thanking the troopers for their service.