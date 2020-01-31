



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The fire that destroyed the West Mifflin Youth Association’s athletic shed is being investigated as an arson, according to Assistant Chief Chuck Spangler of Duquesne Annex VFC.

Spangler said this fire happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Those were the helmets worn by the West Mifflin Youth Association’s football team. These along with thousands of dollars worth of other gear burned and lost in a suspected arson this week. Details at 5 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5VZ8H1S76S — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) January 31, 2020

The West Mifflin Youth Association operates under the Pittsburgh Rangers Amateur Semi-Pro Team.

Rangers co-owner Michael Moron told KDKA there was more than $7,000 worth of gear inside that shed, including football and cheer uniforms and training equipment.

According to Assistant Chief Spangler, crews responded to another fire at this shed last summer.

