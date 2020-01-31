Filed Under:Allegheny County, Arson, Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company, Fire, Local TV, Royce Jones, West Mifflin


WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The fire that destroyed the West Mifflin Youth Association’s athletic shed is being investigated as an arson, according to Assistant Chief Chuck Spangler of Duquesne Annex VFC.

Spangler said this fire happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The West Mifflin Youth Association operates under the Pittsburgh Rangers Amateur Semi-Pro Team.

Rangers co-owner Michael Moron told KDKA there was more than $7,000 worth of gear inside that shed, including football and cheer uniforms and training equipment.

According to Assistant Chief Spangler, crews responded to another fire at this shed last summer.

