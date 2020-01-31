



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA the defense attorneys in the Wilkinsburg backyard barbecue mass shooting trial are asking for the charges to be dropped.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning against suspects, Cheron Shelton and Robert Thomas.

However, on Friday morning, sources say defense attorneys filed a motion calling for all charges to be dropped. They claim there cannot be a fair trial because prosecutors have not turned over and disclosed all of the evidence.

Shelton and Thomas are charged with killing five adults and an unborn child at a cookout on Franklin Avenue in March of 2016. The shooting injured three others, including a man who is paralyzed.

The defense is also asking for the death penalty and the assistant district attorney to be removed.

Sources say they also want to prevent witness number three from testifying.

That witness is embroiled in a separate case involving a shooting at a picnic in the East Hills in 2013 that claimed the life of a toddler.

