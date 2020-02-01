



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a bittersweet Saturday in Pittsburgh as Troy Polamalu was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot but Alan Faneca will have to wait another year.

Former teammate Chris Hoke believes that both are deserving of the honor.

“People talk about the Jerome Bettis, and he was a Hall of Fame running back but he had a Hall of Fame guard leading the way on those outside run plays and that power play, that was Alan Faneca,” Hoke said.

Hoke, along with fans all around Pittsburgh, reminisced on their favorite “Troy” moments.

“The one time, he intercepted Carson Palmer, his college roommate, and took it back,” Hoke recalled.

For fans, his election to the Hall of Fame was a no-brainer.

“Troy was a spectacular player, as far as going above and beyond, he was one of the best,” said Ed Prebula of Butler.

“He was the heart and soul of the team, a legend, one of the best defensive players and safeties that ever played the game,” said Colin Hennen of Pittsburgh.

For some fans, it was about more than just football when it came to Troy Polamalu.

“I love it when good things happen to good people,” said Susan Prebula. “He has always set such a good example on and off the field and I just think we need to see more of that. I think it’s just so important to the young people who watch sports that they see that.”

Polamalu, known as a soft-spoken, family man off the field was simply different when he took the field.

“There was something about Troy that when the lights came on and the whistle blew, there was a switch that flipped and he became a different person and that’s the Hall of Fame football player Troy Polamalu,” Hoke said.

It will be a Pittsburgh-heavy Hall of Fame class in 2020 with both Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell joining Polamalu in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.