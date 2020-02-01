Comments
WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A four-month-old is expected to survive after being shot in White Township.
According to police, the shooting occurred just after 6:00 p.m. in the 00 block of College Lodge Road.
When police arrived at the residence, they found a four-month-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body at the apartment.
The parents were at the apartment at the time, alerted a neighbor who then called 911. The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named at this time.
State Police are investigating.
