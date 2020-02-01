  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMLeverage
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, State Police, White Township

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A four-month-old is expected to survive after being shot in White Township.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 6:00 p.m. in the 00 block of College Lodge Road.

When police arrived at the residence, they found a four-month-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body at the apartment.

The parents were at the apartment at the time, alerted a neighbor who then called 911. The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named at this time.

State Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments