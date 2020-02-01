Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled Sam Lafferty from the American Hockey League.
Lafferty has spent time with the Penguins this season, scoring four goals, six assists for 10 points in 36 games played.
He is a Hollidaysburg-native and in his first 10 NHL games, he scored three goals, including a two-goal effort against the Winnipeg Jets on January 13.
The Penguins will face-off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Washington D.C.
