PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a man following reports of a fight on Idlewild Street after he allegedly assaulted another man with a pistol.
According to police, Jhamire Barnett was in a fight with another person and he allegedly body-slammed them multiple times and then struck them in the face and head with a pistol.
When police arrived, witnesses showed officers cell phone video of the fight, corroborating the story.
The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Following the fight, Barnett was seen on surveillance footage giving the pistol to another person and running from police.
He is facing two charges of aggravated assault.
