INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — Former Steelers’ safety Troy Polamalu can add one more title to his decorated resume: Hall of Famer.
Polamalu joins four other “modern era” players in the 2020 Hall of Fame class, including Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, and Edgerrin James.
For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014, Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and an astonishing 32 interceptions, all as a Steeler.
He was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl 40 and Super Bowl 43.
Polamalu becomes the 20th Pittsburgh Steeler to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He joins former head coach Bill Cowher in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
