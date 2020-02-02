



Rocky & Fred

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Rocky, his sisters and his Mom, Tillie, came to the shelter in terrible shape. Rocky is the only one that survived. Tillie did her best but she was on her own for too long. Rocky is quite a little survivor. He was in a foster home with another kitten named Adrian. He is very active and loves attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Rocky, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Fred was from a humane seizure. He is about 2- to 3-years-old. Used to living with multiple dogs. Likes walks. Being around people. Fred would do best in a home where he is not alone and another smaller dog for a buddy. Does best with female dogs. Did not live with kids. Very vocal.

To find out more about how to adopt Fred, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24