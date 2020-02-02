WEXFORD (KDKA) — A 24-year-old man is accused of committing fraud after using another man’s social security information to try and buy new iPhone 11s.

Damarco Manns is from Detroit, Michigan but was reportedly going by “Timothy Wilson” and using a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license as well as stolen social security information.

According to police, Manns had previously used false information at a Verizon store in Cranberry Township. Manns then went to the Verizon store in Wexford at 1000 Village Run Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday, looking to create a credit application in order to purchase two iPhone 11 models valued at $1400. An employee at the Wexford location had been notified by an employee at the Cranberry location about the apparent scam.

The employee at the Wexford location took a picture of the form that Manns filled out on a tablet, listing his information under the name Timothy Wilson. Police were then called to the scene.

Manns identified himself to police as Damarco Manns and denied providing the employee with false information, but he admitted to being from Detroit and not from western Pennsylvania. He said that he was attempting to purchase accessories.

Manns was taken into custody back to the Northern Regional Police Station. Police discovered a fraudulent Pennsylvania driver’s license with Manns’ picture but the name of Timothy Wilson listed. There was a VISA card listed under Timothy Wilson; however, the credit card company said that they had no record of the card.

Police also found out that there is a real Timothy Wilson with the date of birth and social security information that Manns provided.

Manns is being charged with one count of forgery, one count of identity theft, one count of tampering with records/identification and one count of criminal attempt.