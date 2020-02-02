PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After snow showers overnight, much of Pittsburgh is left with a coating of snow as well as wet roadways.

Temperatures have been hovering around the freezing mark, so icy spots are possible. Today, it will gradually clear out with a few peaks of sunshine possible as well as highs above normal in the upper 40s.

Monday looks even better with highs in the mid to upper 50s and more clouds than sun, but there will still be some sunshine at least! Tuesday through the end of the week we will be unsettled with rain showers and temps in the mid to upper 40s!

Right Now – Snow showers 33° = Q

Today – Snow showers ending, Mostly Cloudy 46° = S

Tonight – Mostly cloudy 37°= h

Tomorrow AM – Mostly cloudy 56° = C

Tomorrow PM – Mostly Cloudy 47° = h