PUNXSUTAWNEY (KDKA) — Phil has good news for cold Pennsylvanians this year.

The groundhog did not see his shadow this morning during today’s proceedings in Punxsutawney, meaning that he predicts there will be an early spring.

Statistically, Phil is only accurate 40 percent of the time with his predictions, but that did not stop people coming out in droves to see the reveal in real time.

However, officials say that the prediction for an early spring has never happened twice in a row and has only happened 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day.