By Shelby Cassesse
AVALON (KDKA) — Crews have shut down the northbound side of Ohio River Boulevard, Route 65, between Harrison Avenue and Monitor Avenue due to a water main break.

The break occurred at the intersection of Fisk Avenue.

The northbound lane is blocked but traffic is being directed through the southbound lanes.

Crews say only a few customers have been impacted by the 6-inch break.

They expect to be on scene through the evening.

