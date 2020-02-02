AVALON (KDKA) — Crews have shut down the northbound side of Ohio River Boulevard, Route 65, between Harrison Avenue and Monitor Avenue due to a water main break.
Crews are on the scene of a water main break on Ohio River Boulevard in Avalon. The break is at the intersection with Fisk Avenue, but crews have the NB side blocked between Harrison Avenue and Monitor Avenue. NB traffic is still able to get by. pic.twitter.com/ai66Wu4PVw
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) February 2, 2020
The break occurred at the intersection of Fisk Avenue.
The northbound lane is blocked but traffic is being directed through the southbound lanes.
Crews say only a few customers have been impacted by the 6-inch break.
They expect to be on scene through the evening.
KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse will have more on KDKA News at 6:30.
You must log in to post a comment.