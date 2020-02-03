



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It seems everyone has an opinion one what was the best or most memorable commercial from Super Bowl LIV.

There is a poll on KDKA.com that asks you to cast your vote.

The early leader was the Google spot called “Loretta,” but the Jeep commercial starring Bill Murray and Punxsutawney Phil took the lead early in the day on Monday.

What do the professionals think?

KDKA sat down with the president of a local ad agency to get her opinion on which spots were the winners and the losers on football’s biggest night.

Shannon Baker is president of the Gatesman Agency in Pittsburgh. She has 18 years of experience in the ad business.

She has one piece of advice for clients when they are trying to get their message across to potential customers.

“Make sure that you craft a story that is short, it is tight. It is memorable and is going to make people feel something is critical to the success,” said Baker.

She says Google set the bar very high with its emotional “Loretta” ad.

“Thumbs up big time,” Baker said. “Tugs on the emotional heartstrings. It is the simplicity of the product told in a very compelling way. It was fantastic.”

But Baker says a commercial created to highlight the feats of women in space missed the mark badly.

“They failed,” said Baker. “They failed gloriously in terms of what they were able to do, bringing things together, and yet at the same time not knowing how to operate the spaceship? Thumbs down.”

SUV maker Jeep jumped on the Groundhog Day theme by rolling out Murray and Punxsutawney Phil for a modern-day version of the classic movie from the ’80s.

“Who doesn’t love Bill Murray? I mean, you can’t go wrong. I mean Groundhog Day. The timing. Everything came together. It was perfect,” Baker said.

Who was the biggest winner for Baker? It was the Jason Mamoa spot for an online mortgage lender that aired early in the game.

“It was Rocket Mortgage ‘Get Comfortable,'” she explained. “That was fantastic. I think it got people talking early. It was early enough. There was momentum throughout the entire Super Bowl. People kept bringing it up. Laughing, unexpected at the end, fantastic.”

At $5.6 million for each 30-second commercial, Baker says companies cannot afford to be one-and-done with these spots.

There has to be more support for the commercial to make it really hit home with the shopping public.

“You have to be sure you have the teaser. You have the website. You have the promotions. And for some if you can even tie-in an on-line and an off-line experience together, that’s where they are going to be truly successful,” Baker said.