



MIAMI (KDKA) — Following an arrest for a battery assault charge, Antonio Brown is looking for advice for a comeback to the NFL.

The former wideout took to Twitter Monday, reaching out to former Steelers quarterback Michael Vick and former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress.

“If my idol @MichaelVick can make a comeback I can too ! V7 if you in Florida let’s throw and talk about a comeback !!! @MichaelVick would be an honor”

“Need a route session with @plaxicoburress and a big interview about his comeback it’s time to bounce back ! Inspiration!”

Both Vick and Burress had their separate bouts with the law, just like Brown.

Vick was arrested and charged with dog fighting in 2007, as well as testing positive for marijuana during a random drug test. He spent about two years in prison for the acts.

Meanwhile, Plaxico Burress shot himself in the leg at a night club in New York City as a member of the New York Giants in November of 2008. He was charged with the unlawful carrying of a handgun and served 20 months in prison for his punishment.

Both players eventually returned to play in the NFL again, and made significant contributions before retirement.