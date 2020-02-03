



CRAWFORD COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is accused of burning two dogs with Drano and not cleaning off the chemicals, which led to horrific burns and injuries

Erie News Now reports Terry Payen, 73, allegedly spilled the Drano on two dogs and did not clean up. Payne has been charged with two counts of neglect of animals.

The ANNA Shelter in Erie said the dogs were a 9-month-old pit bull mix named Chopper and a 2-year-old terrier mix named Goldie, who weighs 10 pounds.

The shelter, in a Facebook post, said Goldie has burns that exposed muscle and tendons on her head, face, muzzle and front legs.

Goldie also cannot close her lips and only her bottom eyelids can move.

Chopper suffered burns on his back and lost his right ear to the burns.

The dogs have been sent to the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center for treatment.

They are expected to survive.

“Trust us when we say it was some of the worst injuries we have ever seen in the 15 years of the The ANNA Shelter,” the shelter posted on Facebook.