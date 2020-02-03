Comments
LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KDKA) — A homicide charge may soon be filed against the man accused of taking his girlfriend to Nevada and killing her.
Police in Lincoln County, Nevada, say they’ve completed a survey of the area where Jaime Feden’s body was found.
The DA is expected to move forward with charges against John Chapman.
He is currently in the Allegheny County on kidnapping charges for taking Feden from Bethel Park to Nevada.
Police say Chapman, 39, admitted to taking Feden into the desert, tying her to a signpost and suffocating her. They say the two dated on and off.
