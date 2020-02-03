



KANSAS CITY (KDKA) — One of the Kansas City Chiefs is celebrating being a Super Bowl champion by helping homeless pets.

Chiefs’ defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has been partnering all season with the KC Pet Project to help animals that need loving homes.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, this player made snow angels in the confetti, then paid off the adoption fees for more than 100 shelter dogs – which is probably one of the most wholesome Super Bowl celebrations of all time ❤️ https://t.co/KfeDjrSCCt pic.twitter.com/NLvp0xCmoL — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2020

Following the team’s victory last night in the Super Bowl, the rescue has announced that Nnadi will be paying for the adoption fees for all the dogs currently at the KC Pet Project.

On Facebook, KC Pet Project said: “We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.”





The initiative is sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.

For more information on the adoptable pets at KC Pet Project, visit their website here.

