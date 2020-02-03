BURGETTSTOWN, Pa (KDKA) — Lady Antebellum is coming to S&T Bank Pavilion this summer.
S&T Bank Pavilion in Burgettstown announced on Monday the band Lady Antebellum is hitting the road with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae as part of their Ocean 2020 tour, and they’ll be stopping in the area.
The group will play a show on Friday, July 17th this coming summer.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m.
You can get more info and buy tickets online.
