GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Get ready country music fans!
A Grammy-winning star will be making a stop in Western Pennsylvania this spring.
Martina McBride will be playing at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on April 30 at 7 p.m.
Ticket costs will range from $69, $89, $109 and $135.
They go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.
