Filed Under:Greensburg, Local TV, Martina McBride, The Palace Theatre, Westmoreland County


GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Get ready country music fans!

A Grammy-winning star will be making a stop in Western Pennsylvania this spring.

Martina McBride will be playing at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on April 30 at 7 p.m.

Ticket costs will range from $69, $89, $109 and $135.

They go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit The Palace Theatre’s website at this link.

