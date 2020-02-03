NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) –A Beaver County woman faces attempted homicide charges after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times and stole his Jeep.

According to police, Eva Marie Lally was invited by Kenneth Javens, the male victim, to stay with him at his apartment.

He said she was on the phone one night and said quote “I hate all white people.”

He didn’t like that— and asked her to leave.

And that didn’t go over well.

After a a verbal argument started, Lally went to the kitchen and returned with a knife and stabbed Javens several times in the head and back.

Officers who responded to the scene performed first aid on Javens, who notified the officers that Lally may have stolen his 2018 black Jeep Compass.

Police discovered that the vehicle was missing and put out an alert for other departments to keep watch for the black Jeep Compass.

Moon Township Police were in pursuit of the vehicle on I-376 and were able to take Lally into custody after the vehicle turned down a dead end street.

Lally couldn’t post bond so she’s in prison while waiting to face these felony charges.