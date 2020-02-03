Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After months of renovation and construction, the Strip District’s Produce Terminal is set to move forward with it’s first tenant.
A Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store will open in the old warehouse as part of a $62.6 million redevelopment being completed by Chicago-based McCaffery Interests, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
According to the state Department of General Services, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will occupy 9,654 square feet in the terminal.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control board officials hope to open the store sometime this year, spokesman Shawn Kelly said.
Once open, the Premium Collection store will be the first state-run liquor store in the Strip District.
You must log in to post a comment.