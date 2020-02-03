



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police and the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a February 1st shooting in White Township, Indiana County.

As previously reported, a four-month-old male child sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body while inside an apartment at 42 College Lodge Road.

The child was last known to be in stable condition at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Upon investigation, troopers have learned that the child, the child’s father, who is a known 21-year-old male of Indiana, PA, and the child’s mother were the only persons present in the apartment at the time of the incident.

Troopers believe that the father, while inside the apartment, fired a single round from a 9mm handgun.

The round struck the child, resulting in significant injuries to the child.

No other persons were injured.

Troopers do not have any reason to believe that this was an intentional discharge of the firearm.

When the investigation is complete, it will be provided to the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office for review and a prosecutorial decision.