HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Wildlife authorities say Pennsylvania hunters killed 4,653 black bears last year, setting a new record.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the total is far above last year’s total of 3,153.
Game commission officials had sought an increase given the statewide bear population of about 20,000.
An officials said there were 30 days of bear hunting across all bear seasons for the first time since 1931.
Pennsylvania’s previous top bear seasons occurred in 2011, when 4,350 bears were killed, and the 4,164 killed in 2005.
Officials said bad weather, especially on opening day, had reduced the total in recent years.
