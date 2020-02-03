PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over 400 members of the Row House Film Club have made their voices heard and voted on the best movies of the year.

Members of the film club were able to vote for any film released in 2019, not just those nominated for Oscar awards.

The Pittsburgh Film Club awards winners were as follows:

Best Documentary Award: Honeyland (from Macedonia)

Best Animated Feature: I Lost My Body (from France)

Best Actor: (non-gendered acting category): Adam Sandler — Uncut Gems

Best Director: Greta Gerwig — Little Women

Best Picture: Parasite (from South Korea)

“Pittsburghers are excited to have their voices heard in choosing the best films of the year.

Parasite felt so universal, it’s exciting to see a film from South Korea translate so well to the US.

Bong Joon-ho is a brilliant filmmaker, and Pittsburghers overwhelmingly agreed that Parasite was the best film of the year,” says Film Club manager Delena Obermaier in a press release.