



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday’s high was in the 50s as we finally saw sunshine breaking free across the area.

Today’s highs will be back in the 50s, but skies will once again see a little sunshine then a whole lot of cloud cover across the area. Highs today should reach the upper 50s due to cloud cover, with 60s being possible if we see more sunshine than expected. It will be dry.

Precipitation is expected for a solid 24 hours beginning Tuesday at around 6 a.m.

Most of what falls will be in the form of rain, but as things are wrapping up on Wednesday morning, it looks like there will be a brief period of sleet followed by a quick bust of freezing rain before some light snow rolls in.

The issue is this change over to freezing rain will come right as the morning commute is really getting going, so it could be a long traffic morning.

The weather pattern from Tuesday onward is a busy one for the week. On top of Tuesday and Wednesday rain, there is a chance for rain and/or snow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

