ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — There are than 400 teachers and other staff at the Shaler Area Middle School, but according to police, one of them may be a bad apple.

45 year old Jeannine Vittorino was arrested over the weekend.

Two teachers claim Vittorino stole their drivers licenses from their wallets.

One teacher says she caught the Spanish teacher in action when she walked back into her classroom.

According to the criminal complaint, Vittorino would return items to TJ MAXX, Marshall’s, and Homegoods using the stolen licenses as an ID from November 2019 through January of this year.

Things grew suspicious when one of the victims tried to return an item at the Greensburg TJ MAXX and was told she could not. That’s when she did a little investigating of her own.

She found out 20 minutes prior to her return, transactions had taken place nearly 50 miles away in Robinson Townshi.

There was no way she could have been in both locations during that time frame.

Police are now involved securing video and still images of Vittorino during the transactions which they are still reviewing.

There are times and dates of more than a dozen transactions.

Police say at one point she had her 15 year old son with her and often times she would change the tags on items making them more expensive.

The Shaler Area School District sent a statement that reads in part ”Since this is an ongoing investigation and a district personnel issue, we cannot comment on the matter, however we can say that the district is fully cooperating with law-enforcement”.

According to police, Vittorino says she is addicted to shopping.