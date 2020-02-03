



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say they arrested a man after he robbed a local Walmart because of alleged gambling debts.

Christopher John Hilty is accused of robbing the Hempfield Township Walmart.

“Some of the actions taken were not the brightest,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

Investigators say Hilty, armed with a pistol, walked into the store over the weekend.

“He went to the service counter, pointed at both clerks and said he wanted to make a withdrawal,” Limani said.

Troopers say Hilty took the money and ran.

Surveillance captured the Greensburgh man’s image, and it was all over social media.

But it was Hilty with a beard and hair.

“After he left the store and was put on blast, he attempted to change his identity by shaving his facial hair and head,” Limani said.

But investigators say even through Hilty was sans hair, he couldn’t get rid of the self-doubt that he’d be caught sooner or later.

The 31-year-old turned himself in and said he robbed the store because of alleged gambling debts, police say.

Officials are still trying to recover the money.

Hilty has been charged with robbery.