



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fire officials are investigating after a woman was found dead following a house fire in the city’s Beechview neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Dagmar Avenue around 7:40 a.m.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the man who lived there had told fire crews he had just gotten home from work when he smelled smoke.

He tried to get into his home, but couldn’t make it very far because of flames on the lower floor.

However, he did manage to pull the family dog from the home.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner just arrived. pic.twitter.com/nPf2SmL7b6 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 4, 2020

Once firefighters brought the fire under control, they say they found a woman dead on the second floor. Her name has not yet been released.

The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire, but smoke and fire could reportedly be seen coming from the building.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.