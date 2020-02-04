  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Clairton Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene along Constitution Avenue just before 8 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

A 25-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

County police homicide detectives are investigating.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

At least one person is in custody.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

