Comments
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Clairton Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the scene along Constitution Avenue just before 8 a.m.
A 25-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
County police homicide detectives are investigating.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
At least one person is in custody.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.