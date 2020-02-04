



CARRICK (KDKA) — A family is demanding answers after their dog was hit and killed by a school bus in Carrick.

A doorbell camera captured the heartbreaking scene.

The video shows a school bus running over the dog not once but twice.

The family say the bus driver didn’t slow down.

Lila Traficante witnessed her beloved dog, Ziggy, die right before her eyes.

“I know the bus driver saw my dog,” Traficante said. “I know it.”

Traficante’s daughter, Amanda Banaszak, heard her mother screaming and ran outside.

“The bus should have stopped,” Banaszak said. “There is no way he did not feel that dog. He is 50, 60 pounds. You know you hit something.”

Traficante took the 10-year-old Schnauzer Mix outside, but the clasp on his collar broke. The dog then ran into the street.

“It was devastating,” Traficante said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was so heartbreaking and devastating. He was such a good dog. He was such a good, good boy.”

The family called 911 and animal control arrived.

A good samaritan driving by stopped and helped the family bury Ziggy in their backyard.

Now the Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

KDKA learned the driver could be in trouble for failing to stop at an accident.

“I just want justice,” Banaszak said. “I want someone to come forward.”

If the police determine the bus driver hit the dog on purpose, charges could be upgraded to a misdemeanor or felony.