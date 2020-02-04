PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Evgeni Malkin is always looking for a good time, and he found a new way to make teammates laugh in Florida Monday.

Malkin was seen taking the team equipment truck for a joyride in the parking lot following the Pens’ practice.

“😆”

Malkin was seen giving Head Equipment Manager Dana Heinze a high-five from the back seat of the truck as the star got out of the driver’s seat.

“Crazy, crazy,” Malkin said. “Not bad, not bad.”

“Crazy. Crazy.”

A round of applause was heard at the end of the video as well from teammates standing by!

The Penguins have a couple of days off in Florida before taking on the Tampa Bay Lighting Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. The Pens also have a game against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Saturday night, before returning home to take on the Lightning again Tuesday, February 11th.