BETHEL Park, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
They say Casey Keyock was last seen Jan. 29. She’s known to visit Liberty borough and the Glassport area, police say.
She’s described by police as a 5-foot-6 girl who weighs approximately 90 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.
