



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready to see Pittsburgh on Netflix again?

The Western Pennsylvania region has become the backdrop for several recent Netflix series and movies, including the upcoming Jason Momoa movie, “Sweet Girl.”

Before you can watch that one though, you can get your Pittsburgh fix with the new series “I Am Not Okay With This.”

Netflix released a new teaser trailer for the eight-episode first season on Tuesday.

It shows the two young stars of the show outside, one in an old clunker of a car.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the scene was filmed in Brownsville, Fayette County. The borough was used for most of the exterior shots, along with some other locations around the area.

Watch The Trailer Here:





According to Deadline, the new series features a teenage girl who is trying to get through high school while also learning how to use her budding “mysterious superpowers.”

“I Am Not Okay With This” will start streaming on Feb. 26.