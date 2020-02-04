



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Precipitation arrived this morning, and we will continue to see light rain showers through the day. No severe weather will occur.

Rain totals between a quarter of an inch to a half inch are expected for the day. The best chance for rain appears to be this afternoon through 8 p.m.

The rain is not expected to let up all day, with more rain, and at times, a wintry mix around for Wednesday. This is all due to a stalled boundary sitting on top of the area.

North of the boundary, places will see low snow chances. Areas south of boundary will see rain showers. The gray area is for places sitting near the boundary, as they’ll have the chance to see not only rain and snow, but also sleet showers and potentially even freezing rain.

At this time, it does not look like the freezing rain threat will be widespread, but that may make it even more hazardous as we could see isolated areas with icy conditions.

