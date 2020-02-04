



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are on the scene after shots were fired at police officers in New Kensington.

KDKA’s Pam Surano is reporting that multiple departments are on the scene in the area of Kenneth Avenue and Constitution Boulevard on Tuesday night.

#BREAKING Heavy Police presence in New Kensington. Multiple departments on scene after reports of shots fired in the area of Kenneth Avenue and Constitution Boulevard. Very fluid situation, some residents told to stay inside, armed and dangerous suspects. Stay with @TheCW @KDKA pic.twitter.com/a4X01pzTV9 — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) February 5, 2020

The New Kensington Police were on patrol Monday night, and they believed that saw someone wanted for another incident.

Officials said they went to approach the individual and gunshots were fired by the person at the officer or officers.

No one was hit and they did not exchange gunfire, according to state police.

State police also say they’re not certain if the person they saw was even the person they originally thought.

But the shooter fled and is unaccounted for, police said.

Police are blocking and closing the roads off as they investigate.

On Kenneth Avenue, a car is in the middle of the road with windows that appear to be broken or shot out in the back.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.