



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of two suspects accused in the 2016 deadly mass shooting at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg is out of the Allegheny County Jail today after nearly four years.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski on Monday granted a defense motion to dismiss the case against 31-year-old Robert Thomas in the March 2016 shooting.

BREAKING: Robert Thomas just walked out of the Allegheny Co. Jail. A judge yesterday dropped charges against him in the Wilkinsburg killing. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zvn72ixxDQ — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 4, 2020

The defense sought dismissal after prosecutors decided against putting a key witness on the stand. That witness allegedly confessed to the killing of a 15-month-old boy during a drive-by shooting at a separate picnic in the East Hills in 2013.

Meanwhile, the trial continues today against the other suspect, 33-year-old Cheron Shelton.

The day started off with more testimony as court reconvened Tuesday morning.

The first witness of the day was Allegheny County Police Sgt. Todd Dolfi, who described the shooting as an “unusual crime scene” and the “most extensive crime scene he’s been on in his career.” During cross examination, defense attorney Randall McKinney reinforced that saliva tested that was found in the backyard was not Cheron Shelton’s. The detective agreed.

The second witness to take the stand was a scientist with Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The jury is also seeing crime scene photos.

We are back at the courthouse for day two of the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial. A county detective on the stand said “It was the most extensive crime scene he’s been on in his career.” The jury got the chance to see a lot of photos from the crime scene. @KDKA — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 4, 2020

Prosecutors say they plan to seek capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction.

Shelton is charged in the killing of five adults and an unborn child at the cookout on Franklin Avenue in 2016. The shooting injured three others, including a man who is paralyzed.

On Monday, the commonwealth said Shelton fired 30 bullets during the incident. They said it was a “brazen, vengeful, callous act.”

But defense attorney Randall McKinney said Shelton “played no role in what happened that night.”

